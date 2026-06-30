Morph has integrated USDGO, the USD stablecoin issued by Anchorage Digital Bank and distributed by OSL Group, natively onto its network.

Traditional international business payments typically take several days to clear, involve multiple intermediaries, and carry comparatively high bank fees. Stablecoins, digital currencies pegged one-to-one to a fiat currency such as the US dollar, allow businesses to transfer funds globally within seconds and at a lower cost. Regulatory uncertainty has, however, kept some businesses from adopting them.

With this in mind, USDGO is positioned to address this gap. OSL Group serves as the stablecoin's brand operator and distributor, while Anchorage Digital Bank, the first federally chartered crypto bank in the US, acts as issuer. According to the companies, this structure combines the transaction speed associated with crypto assets with the regulatory oversight applied to traditional banking.

Expanding multichain reach

The integration with Morph builds on USDGO's existing circulation supply and extends its compliance-focused payment infrastructure to enterprises seeking cross-chain and cross-border settlement. Jason Liu, Head of USDGO at OSL Group, said the expansion to Morph reflects the company's plan to build multichain payment infrastructure grounded in compliance, and that the integration is intended to support new onchain payment use cases.

Nathan McCauley, cofounder and CEO of Anchorage Digital, said USDGO was designed to combine stablecoin efficiency with the regulatory framework required by institutions, and described the Morph integration as a step toward making federally regulated digital dollars more accessible for commercial activity, including cross-border payments and enterprise settlement.

In addition, Renna Ba, Head of Ecosystem at Morph, said the addition of a federally regulated, institutionally backed stablecoin to the network indicates Morph's development as a platform for financial applications and settlement, adding that USDGO's compliance position makes it suited to enterprise payment use cases being built on Morph.

The companies cited growth in cross-border ecommerce, international trade settlement, and institutional treasury management as factors increasing demand for secure, low-latency, and cost-efficient settlement infrastructure. The native deployment of USDGO on Morph is intended to support these use cases by combining a regulated stablecoin with a network built specifically for enterprise payment processing.