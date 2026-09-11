U.S. Bank completes cross-border stablecoin pilot

U.S. Bank has completed a cross-border stablecoin pilot on the Stellar network, built with the Stellar Development Foundation.

The transaction, executed in September 2026, was carried out on the Stellar blockchain and is described by the bank as one of the first instances of a bank-issued stablecoin deployed on a public blockchain network.

Pilot scope and platform capabilities

The pilot tested several core stablecoin functions, including minting, payment redemption, freezing, and clawback. According to U.S. Bank, the transaction demonstrated the ability to transfer value on-chain while keeping the process integrated with the bank's existing finance, risk, compliance, and operations infrastructure.

The pilot also served to validate U.S. Bank's internally developed Digital Asset Platform, which the bank positions as the technical foundation for issuing, managing, and moving tokenised assets. The platform is designed to connect traditional banking infrastructure with blockchain networks, allowing transactions to move on-chain without bypassing existing risk and compliance controls. U.S. Bank has framed the milestone as part of a broader strategy to expand its digital asset and money movement capabilities, with round-the-clock transaction capability cited as a potential benefit of the underlying technology for cross-border payments.

Stellar partnership and future applications

The pilot builds on an existing relationship between U.S. Bank and the Stellar Development Foundation. Stellar is described as a network used for regulated financial services, offering near-instant settlement and sub-cent transaction costs. The two organisations have indicated they will continue to assess further use cases combining Stellar's network with U.S. Bank's payments, treasury, and banking services.

Areas under exploration include liquidity management, collateral mobility, cross-border treasury operations, and other institutional applications where blockchain-based settlement could affect transaction efficiency, transparency, and speed. Jamie Walker, Head of Digital Assets and Money Movement at U.S. Bank, said the pilot represents a further step in the bank's digital asset strategy, with a continued focus on addressing client requirements while maintaining existing standards of safety, security, and reliability.

The pilot follows a broader trend of banks and financial institutions testing stablecoin issuance and blockchain-based settlement for institutional and cross-border use cases, an area that has drawn increasing attention from banks, technology providers, and regulators as the market considers the operational and compliance implications of moving further value on-chain. No timeline has been given for a wider rollout of USBDC beyond the pilot stage.