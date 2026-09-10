Ramp reportedly in talks for new USD 60 billion valuation

Ramp has reportedly entered early-stage discussions with investors for a new funding round that could value the fintech at USD 60 billion, according to a Bloomberg report citing a person familiar with the matter.

The US-based corporate spend management platform is reportedly considering raising approximately USD 1 billion in primary funding as part of the round. The prospective valuation would follow Ramp's USD 44 billion valuation reached in June 2026, when the company closed a USD 750 million funding round, representing an increase within roughly three months. The talks remain preliminary, and terms could still change before any agreement is finalised.

The pace of the potential valuation increase reflects continued private market interest in financial infrastructure platforms, even as broader technology sector valuations face macroeconomic scrutiny. Should the round proceed at the reported terms, it would place Ramp among the most highly valued privately held technology companies in North America.

Platform expansion and revenue growth

Ramp was founded in 2019 with a focus on helping startups automate corporate expense management. Since then, the company has broadened its offering to include business payment processing, automated accounts payable functions, and artificial intelligence-based fraud detection tools aimed at corporate finance workflows.

This expansion has coincided with revenue growth: Ramp's annualised revenue crossed USD 1.5 billion by early June 2026, according to Bloomberg data. In addition, the company has raised USD 3 billion in total capital to date, with backing from venture capital investors including Iconiq, Thrive Capital, and Founders Fund.

Potential implications

If the round is finalised, market observers are likely to focus on how Ramp deploys the additional capital, whether toward further product development or acquisitions within the corporate software space. The outcome may also serve as a reference point for the pricing of other financial infrastructure companies currently seeking private funding.