Transact365 partners crypto exchange FINECTUM

The merchants using Transact365’s payments platform can now use BTC, LTC, USDTE, USDTT, ETH and more, across five continents. This is alongside traditional and local payment solutions. Taking advantage of FINECTUM's crypto payment gateway, Transact365’s merchants can also make use instant exchange and settlement of crypto payments into fiat currencies.

The transactions are protected by an advanced blockchain security system which protects businesses from suspicious transactions and fraud. Founded in 2017, Transact365 offers a global payments solution platform for merchants across the world in different industries. Headquartered in London, the payment service provider works with 800+ merchants to access ecommerce opportunities in five continents through local payment processing solutions.

FINECTUM is an Estonian-based crypto processing and exchange platform. Designed to support the major crypto and fiat currencies, FINECTUM’s decentralised system allows businesses and individuals to securely store digital assets while accepting payments that are simple and secure, as the company says.





As representatives put it, Transact365’s strategic partnership with FINECTUM allows their merchants to explore the world of crypto payments, meaning that customers wanting to pay for goods and services on ecommerce sites can do so using cryptocurrencies as an alternative to traditional fiat payments.

Transact365’s expansion

At the start of 2022 the company expanded its services in India. By using Transact365’s gateway solution, merchants can access opportunities in India without having to form local payment partnerships or establish an Indian company. With this expansion, the company offers two local solutions tailored to the needs of the Indian market - Unified Payments Interface (UPI) and NetBanking.

UPI is an instant, real-time payment system that facilitates inter-bank transactions through smart phone devices, through a mobile app. NetBanking is a payment method facilitating online payment transactions.

A month later the company also went live in LATAM, with the desire to facilitate cross border and local ecommerce transactions through a series of LPMs, including PIX and Boleto (Brazil), ensuring costumers from Latin American markets can easily make online transactions. With the aid of Transact365’s expansion, merchants across the region will be able to make bank transfers in local currencies and use cash and alternative payment methods to access worldwide customers and boost their revenues.