Transact365 goes live in LATAM

UK-based fintech that enables bank transfers and LPMs (Local Payment Methods), Transact365, has announced it launched its global payments platform for LATAM users.
The company facilitates cross border and local ecommerce transactions through a series of LPMs, including PIX and Boleto (Brazil), ensuring costumers from Latin American markets can easily make online transactions. At the same time, merchants across the region will be able to make bank transfers in local currencies and enable cash and alternative payment methods to access worldwide customers and boost their revenues.
By using Transact365’s platform, merchants will benefit from B2B and B2C transactions and real time payment confirmation capabilities, without worrying about fraud attempts or security breaches.
