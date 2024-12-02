Taxbit has introduced a stablecoin payments module as part of a new partnership with Mural Pay.

The aim is to streamline invoice generation, cross-border transactions, and digital asset reporting for enterprise clients. The integration allows selected Taxbit customers, including financial institutions, exchanges, fintechs, and government agencies, to issue invoices and receive payments in various stablecoins, without requiring them to directly manage the technical complexity of blockchain infrastructure. The module includes tools for tracking and reconciling payments, maintaining accurate records, and ensuring compliance with accounting and tax regulations.

Officials from Taxbit stated that adding support for stablecoin payments reflects a shift in how businesses handle cross-border transactions and manage treasury functions. They noted that while the speed and cost benefits of stablecoins are clear, their operational use presents challenges that require specialised tools for invoicing, reconciliation, and compliance across multiple blockchain networks.

Expanding beyond core tax and accounting services

The move expands Taxbit’s service offering beyond its established focus on digital asset tax and accounting software. By partnering with Mural Pay, the company now includes invoicing, payments, treasury management, and other financial operations within its platform. The payments module is being made available to users in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and other global markets.

Representatives from Mural Pay said the partnership enables businesses to adopt stablecoin payments without requiring deep expertise in blockchain technology or accounting practices. They also pointed to the growth of stablecoin adoption, citing figures from the World Economic Forum that estimate total stablecoin transfer volume at USD 27.6 trillion in 2024, surpassing combined Visa and Mastercard volumes for the same period.

Taxbit and Mural Pay both indicated that this integration responds to increasing enterprise demand for 24/7 cross-border payment solutions, offering an alternative to traditional financial systems by leveraging blockchain infrastructure for speed and cost efficiency.