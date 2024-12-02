STX Corporation partners with Triple-A

TROLLYGO is a B2B platform facilitating online trade of industrial goods and raw materials, ranging from steel to eco-friendly materials. The platform incorporates digital currency payments through a globally licenced digital currency payment institution.

In the official press release, representatives from Triple-A highlighted the significance of the collaboration with STX, emphasising the integration of digital currencies into the payment ecosystem as a cost-effective, volatility-free, and efficient method for cross-border transactions.

STX officials stated that the partnership with Triple-A is an important move toward advancing B2B international trade. The integration of digital currency payments aims to enhance existing cross-border payment rails, ensuring faster settlements and more efficient cash management in the dynamic landscape of international commerce.

According to the official press release, the collaboration between STX and Triple-A comes at a time when digital currencies and stablecoins are gaining prominence in institutionalised finance. Furthermore, central banks worldwide are intensifying research on Central Bank Digital Currencies (CBDCs). In essence, STX's collaboration with Triple-A aims to drive advancements in payment methods for international trade.

Other developments from Triple-A

Triple-A, licensed by the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS), simplifies payment acceptance in both traditional and digital currencies for businesses around the world.

Additionally, it holds licenses in the EU from Banque de France and is registered with the United States Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN). Triple-A's clientele includes merchants such as Farfetch, Charles & Keith, and the Singapore Red Cross.

In November 2023, Standard Chartered-backed Zodia Markets announced a strategic partnership with Triple-A. The partnership aligned with the shared vision of both Triple-A and Zodia Markets to support innovation initiatives in the financial sector while respecting rigorous regulatory compliance standards. According to the official press release, the mutual goal of the two companies was to improve accessibility to digital assets for companies in a secure manner.

Officials from Triple-A emphasised their aim to redefine corporate engagement with digital assets by offering a user-friendly experience while maintaining top-tier compliance standards. They viewed the partnership as a commitment to empowering businesses with the necessary tools to thrive in an increasingly digital and interconnected global economy relying on stablecoins and digital currencies.

