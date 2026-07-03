Standard Chartered has partnered with Circle to give institutional clients integrated access to USDC minting and redemption.

The launch positions Standard Chartered as the first Global Systemically Important Bank (G-SIB) licensed to offer institutional clients this type of integrated access through a single onboarding and service process, without requiring clients to hold separate accounts with Circle.

The new offering connects fiat banking, digital asset infrastructure, and public blockchain networks within a single, bank-led structure. According to Standard Chartered, this allows institutions to move value across traditional and digital financial systems with greater speed and transparency. The capability is designed to support use cases, including on-chain settlement, treasury operations, and liquidity management, while also providing infrastructure intended to support payment-related applications in the future.

Through the process of embedding USDC access within its institutional offering, Standard Chartered combines banking, custody, and digital asset services under one structure, applying the risk management, compliance, and governance processes used across its wider institutional business.

Initial rollout in the DIFC

The capability is initially available to eligible clients through Standard Chartered's operations in the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC). The bank described this as the first phase of a broader global stablecoin proposition, with plans to expand into additional markets subject to regulatory approval and market readiness.

Moreover, the DIFC launch adds to the United Arab Emirates' position as a jurisdiction with an established regulatory framework for digital asset activity.

Industry context

The launch reflects continued demand from financial institutions and corporations for regulated stablecoin infrastructure that can support payments, treasury management, settlement, liquidity management, and broader participation in digital asset markets. Stablecoins such as USDC have increasingly been positioned by banks and payment providers as tools for faster cross-border value transfer, with regulatory clarity in jurisdictions such as the UAE and the EU contributing to institutional adoption.

Roberto Hoornweg, Chief Executive Officer, Corporate and Investment Banking, Standard Chartered, said the launch extends the trust and governance standards used in traditional markets into digital assets, with the aim of supporting broader institutional participation in the sector through established regulatory frameworks and controls.

Kash Razzaghi, Chief Commercial Officer, Circle, said the integration allows institutions to access Circle's regulated stablecoin infrastructure through Standard Chartered's banking platform, enabling use of USDC across payments, settlement, and treasury operations while maintaining existing compliance and risk management requirements.

The launch forms part of Standard Chartered's wider digital assets strategy, which spans banking, markets, securities services, custody, and digital market infrastructure. The bank has framed the initiative as part of its ongoing approach to stablecoins and digital assets within a regulated structure, with further geographic expansion expected as licensing and market conditions allow.