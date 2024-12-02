Solarisbank to offer fiat-to-crypto trading

The fintech is building on its regulated crypto custody service with a brokerage and trading API. Custody is the first step into crypto for large regulated firms and Germany is one of the few places to offer a special crypto custody license via the financial regulator BaFIN. This has driven a hotbed of innovation with firms like Solarisbank.

Thanks to a close partnership with Luxembourg-based exchange Bitstamp, Solarisbank is offering ‘in-custody’ brokerage and instant settlement. This type of blockchain-enabled instantaneous swapping of crypto and fiat avoids strange situations as those seen in the recent case of Robinhood and GameStop.