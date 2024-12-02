SoFi has partnered with Lightspark to launch a new feature, offering its users the opportunity to send money internationally over a blockchain network.

The alliance with the software company comes as SoFi aims to return to the crypto world, launching blockchain-powered remittance services. The solution will convert USD into Bitcoin in real time, transferring funds internationally, where they will be instantly converted into local currency and delivered to the recipient’s bank account.

Getting back into crypto

The move is part of a cross-border money movement transfer service that is expected to roll out to the SoFi app later in 2025. The product will be available in Mexico at first, expanding in phases globally.

SoFi entered the crypto space in 2019, but its plans stopped in 2023 when it was forced to suspend its trading services as a condition of receiving a national bank charter. The company announced its return to the cryptocurrency space in June 2025 after a two-year hiatus.

Ahead of its latest earnings report, SoFi mentioned that blockchain allows it to move faster and offer new services such as secured lending, which is a lower cost of borrowing than other forms of unsecured lending, like credit card lending. The company has hinted at the change, offering its users the opportunity to buy, sell, and hold digital currencies, including Bitcoin and Ethereum, with plans to offer stablecoins in the future, in addition to staking features and the option to borrow against crypto assets.

In March 2025, SoFi closed a USD 697.6 million securitisation of loan platform business volume. The notes were secured by a pool of personal loans originated by SoFi Bank, and the transaction was a co-contributor securitisation with collateral consisting primarily of loans previously placed with loan platform business partners.