Smart wallet Giddy adds Stripe for crypto purchases

Giddy’s addition of Stripe aims to make cryptocurrencies more accessible to the public by expanding fiat-to-crypto purchase options with an easy and reliable payment gateway. Users can select Stripe as the crypto purchase option to fund their self-custody crypto wallet in a seamless experience. This new integration enables buying crypto with bank transfers, cards, Apple Pay, and other methods supported by the payment gateway.











Adding Bitcoin to its digital assets portfolio

Giddy is also introducing native support for the Bitcoin network, extending Giddy's innovative multi-factor private key solution to accommodate this cryptocurrency. This expansion complements Giddy's existing support for Ethereum, Arbitrum, and Polygon networks, with additional network integrations in progress.





Keeping crypto safe and simple

Giddy’s smart wallet is known for its unique security features for self-custody, wherein a user's private key is separated into multiple encrypted shares and linked to hardware and software that only they control. This way, the wallet remains safe and recoverable in case one share of the private key is lost or compromised because multiple shares are required to access funds, and any one share does not contain the private key.

In addition to enhancing security, Giddy significantly simplifies crypto for everyday users. Its user-friendly mobile app integrates various functions, allowing users to purchase, send, trade, earn, and shop using cryptocurrencies. Download the Giddy mobile app today on the App Store and on Google Play.

Officials from Giddy said that they’re excited to announce this integration with Stripe because it’s an easy way to buy crypto. Stripe is fast, easy, and actually works. It is a way for new users to get started and for experienced users to grab more crypto at the speed of the markets.





Previous developments from Giddy

In May 2022, Giddy has integrated with Plaid to simplify the sharing of financial data, facilitating the movement of funds to and from users' Giddy accounts. This collaboration streamlines the onramps and offramps for mainstream investors in crypto.

Through Plaid's payment authorisation tools and Wyre's payment processing, Giddy allows investors to transfer funds from their checking accounts to their digital wallets for crypto investments via ACH. The integration further supports the conversion of crypto to fiat, enabling the seamless transfer of funds between the Giddy account and the checking account.

Additionally, Giddy automatically converts deposited funds into a stable coin, allowing users to engage in staking and earn interest on their tokens with just a single tap.