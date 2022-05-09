DeFi platform Giddy partners with Plaid

Giddy's integration with Plaid will reportedly make it easier for users to share their financial data so they can move funds in and out of their Giddy account. Enabling investors to connect their financial accounts to Giddy's platform will help improve the process of moving funds in and out of their wallet, making the onramps and offramps to crypto investing easier for mainstream investors.
Through its integration with Plaid's payment authorisation products and payment processor Wyre, Giddy will enable investors to transfer funds via ACH from their checking account to their digital wallet to invest in crypto. Once an investor converts the crypto back to dollars (fiat), the integration allows to transfer those funds back to their checking account. Upon transferring funds into a Giddy account, the currency is automatically converted to a stable coin that allows users to begin staking their tokens and earning an interest yield.
Giddy is a DeFi app meant to provide one-tap staking (interest-earning) to crypto investors.
