Singapore Red Cross partners with Triple-A

Specifically, Singapore Red Cross has integrated cryptocurrency as a newly accepted means of donation in collaboration with Triple-A and its crypto payment gateway authorised by the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS). The move came just ahead of Singapore's National Day.

With the implementation of Triple-A's white-label crypto payment solutions, Singapore Red Cross can now receive cryptocurrency donations from its supporters to deliver humanitarian services, particularly aimed at uplifting vulnerable

communities within Singapore. All cryptocurrency donations will be converted into fiat currency and settled via bank transfer within one business day, ensuring accessible funds to support the organization's humanitarian initiatives.

Singapore Red Cross is open to receiving donations in various cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, Tether, and USD Coin. The process is straightforward, as all crypto wallets are supported through Triple-A.

In the company press release Singapore Red Cross officials expressed enthusiasm for this new collaboration and emphasised that cryptocurrency donations have gained popularity as of late due to their efficient processing and global accessibility. By accepting digital currencies, Singapore Red Cross aims to attract a new segment of tech-savvy donors who want to make a difference through their digital assets. Enabling cryptocurrency donations also has the potential to provide more opportunities for the younger generation to consider philanthropy and aid for the vulnerable.

Officials from Triple-A also weighed in on the partnership’s potential to empower donors to support humanitarian causes with their digital assets. They also talked about crypto payments in general and highlighted their ability to offer faster, more secure transactions while minimising administrative overheads and ensuring that funds reach those in need quickly and securely.

The newly introduced payment option is operational on the Singapore Red Cross website, enabling donors from around the world to contribute using their preferred cryptocurrencies.

Other developments from Triple-A

In July 2023, Optty, a Singapore-based integrator for Buy Now Pay Later (BNPL) services, has forged a partnership with Triple-A to incorporate cryptocurrency as a payment alternative on its platform.

Functioning as a central hub that efficiently connects a wide-ranging global network of BNPL providers, this collaboration signified the introduction of Optty's sixth payment architecture. The expansion presented additional viable payment choices for merchants, augmenting convenience for their customers during the checkout process.

According to statements from Oppty's executives, their platform remains agnostic and supportive of inclusive payment methods. This stance is tailored to assist retailers in offering an unprecedented array of options at the point of purchase. By integrating seamlessly, retailers gain access to over 90 BNPL providers and local payment methods across more than 120 countries. Moreover, with the addition of crypto payments, this advancement aligns with their overarching goal of simplifying payment processes for retailers worldwide.

