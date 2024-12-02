



Following this announcement, this initiative represents the company’s latest expansion in the region of Europe, following the implementation of the EU’s Markets in Crypto-Assets regulations.

In addition, the firm is expected to continue to focus on meeting the needs, preferences, and demands of clients and customers in an ever-evolving market, while prioritising the process of remaining compliant with the regulatory requirements and laws of the industry as well.











More information on Robinhood Crypto’s launch in Spain

The commission-free trading platform first entered the European market at the end of 2023, though it did not enable users or customers with the possibility to withdraw their tokens or access many of its features until months later. In March 2024, it rolled out brokerage operations in the UK. As part of its strategy, the company has been gradually introducing localised versions of its app in countries like Italy, Poland, and Lithuania. At the same time, Robinhood also announced in July that it planned to offer cryptocurrency futures in the US and Europe after completing its USD 200 million acquisition of Bitstamp, which is expected to be completed in the first half of 2025.

By launching Robinhood Crypto and crypto transfers for European customers and clients, the company aims to accelerate its development process in an ever-evolving market, while also focusing on designing customer-centric solutions for optimised and secure experiences. In October 2024, Robinhood Crypto launched crypto transfers in order to enable users to deposit and withdraw about two dozen tokens. For a limited time, Robinhood had incentivised client growth by offering a 1% reward on the value of their crypto deposit as well.