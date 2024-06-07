Robinhood to acquire Bitstamp for USD 200 mln in cash

According to the official announcement, this acquisition will introduce Robinhood’s first institutional business. Bitstamp has been trusted by its institutional clients for reliable trade execution, deep order books and industry-leading API connectivity.
Bitstamp holds over 50 active licenses and registrations globally and will bring in customers across the EU, UK, US, and Asia to Robinhood.
