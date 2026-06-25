The Japan Financial Services Agency (JFSA) has approved RLUSD as the country's first "Type 4" electronic payment instrument, a regulatory classification introduced to accommodate fiat-backed tokens that do not fit existing categories. The stablecoin is now available to both institutional and retail users through SBI VC Trade, the regulated exchange arm of Japan-based SBI Group. Although SBI VC Trade began distributing RLUSD on a limited basis in March 2026, full approved availability came into effect on 24 June 2026.

RLUSD is issued by Standard Custody & Trust Company, a New York-chartered subsidiary of Ripple, and is backed by US dollar deposits and short-term US Treasuries. An independent firm publishes monthly reserve verification reports, a structure aligned with JFSA's compliance expectations. Rick Maeda of Presto Research noted that Japan's market places a premium on compliance, suggesting that the reserve transparency underpinning RLUSD works in its favour within this regulatory environment.

Transaction limits and blockchain constraints

Despite the regulatory approval, the Japan launch carries notable constraints. RLUSD is available exclusively on Ethereum, and not on Ripple's own XRP Ledger, as the majority of RLUSD supply and liquidity already resides on Ethereum. Each transaction is also capped at one million yen, equivalent to approximately USD 6,200, a ceiling that sits uncomfortably alongside Ripple's stated positioning of RLUSD as infrastructure for payments, tokenisation, and collateral management.

The cap becomes more pronounced in context. On the same date, SBI VC Trade launched its own yen-denominated stablecoin, JPYSC, with no transaction cap and an explicit institutional focus. The parallel launch positions Ripple's dollar-denominated stablecoin within a narrower retail space, while SBI's homegrown offering occupies the institutional segment.

Adoption remains the central challenge

Regulatory clearance does not guarantee uptake. A survey of 518 Japanese investment professionals, published in April 2026 by Nomura and Laser Digital, found that 63% see practical applications for stablecoins, including treasury management and cross-border payments. Respondents expressed the greatest trust in stablecoins issued by established financial institutions, a category that RLUSD, issued by a crypto company, does not currently occupy.

The competitive landscape adds further pressure. Circle's USDC entered Japan in March 2025, while Tether's USDT has not received approval. Japan's three largest banks are also developing a shared yen stablecoin targeted for 2027. Against a total market capitalisation of approximately USD 1.7 billion, RLUSD faces considerably larger incumbents, with USDT alone standing at around USD 186 billion.

Potential use cases for RLUSD in Japan include settlement of tokenised securities and remittance flows into Southeast Asia through SBI's existing corridors, though both scenarios involve transaction sizes that exceed the current per-transaction cap.