Ripple and SBI Group have announced a new MoU for SBI VC Trade, which outlines their intention to distribute Ripple USD (RLUSD) in Japan.

Following this announcement, the distribution of RLUSD across the region of Japan with SBI VC Trade is aimed at providing a reliable and efficient bridge between traditional and decentralised finance.

With this in mind, the partnership will drive stablecoin utility in Japan, while also accelerating its developments in the overall industry. Both companies will continue to focus on meeting the needs, preferences, and demands of clients and users in an ever-evolving market, while prioritising the process of remaining compliant with the regulatory requirements and laws of the local industry as well.

More information on RLUST’s distribution in Japan

RLUSD was developed as an enterprise-grade stablecoin, being fully backed by several reserves, including USD deposits, short-term US government bonds, and other cash equivalents, with monthly attestations from a third-party accounting firm. As stablecoins become a key part of global financial infrastructure, the next wave of adoption is expected to be driven by utility and institutional demand.

With this in mind, the introduction of RLUSD is set to expand the option of stablecoins in the Japanese market, while also focusing on the reliability and convenience of stablecoins for customers and businesses across the landscape. At the same time, it also marks an important step in the process of accelerating the convergence of finance and digital technology, as both companies will continue to work together in order to build a safe and transparent financial infrastructure for partners and users alike.

According to the official press release, SBI VC Trade aims to make RLUSD available for Japanese customers during the first quarter of 2026.