Revolut plans to launch EURR, its first stablecoin pegged to the euro, in Denmark, Poland, and Portugal, according to a Bloomberg report. Bridge, a stablecoin infrastructure provider owned by Stripe, will issue the token and manage its reserve assets.

Initial rollout and planned expansion

The product will initially be offered to eligible customers across the three launch markets, with availability expected to extend to additional European Economic Area (EEA) countries later in 2026. Revolut plans to integrate EURR directly into its app to support on-chain euro-to-crypto transfers. According to Revolut, EURR is designed to maintain a value of EUR 1.00 and will give eligible customers an on-chain method of moving between euros, crypto, external wallets, and supported blockchain networks.

Regulatory structure

Revolut said EURR is a euro-pegged e-money token (EMT) issued by Bridge Building S.A., a Markets in Crypto-Assets Regulation (MiCA)-authorised Crypto-Asset Service Provider (CASP) and electronic money institution (EMI) regulated by Luxembourg's Commission de Surveillance du Secteur Financier (CSSF). The token will be offered by Revolut Digital Assets Europe Ltd, a MiCA CASP regulated by the Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission (CySEC). Reserves backing EURR will be held and managed by Bridge in accordance with MiCA requirements.

Positioning within Revolut's broader stablecoin strategy

According to Revolut, EURR represents an initial step in a wider stablecoin strategy, with tokens tied to other currencies already in development and broader availability of EURR expected later in 2026. Revolut has also opened sign-ups for customers wishing to be notified when the token launches.

Revolut had previously explored stablecoins in the UK. In February 2026, the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) said Revolut would participate in its stablecoin sandbox, alongside Monee Financial Technologies, ReStabilise, and VVTX, with testing focused on potential use cases including payments, wholesale settlement, and crypto trading.

Market context

Revolut is entering a stablecoin market in which traditional financial firms are increasingly exploring tokens intended to support faster and lower-cost cross-border payments and business transactions. Euro-denominated stablecoins currently represent a relatively small share of the global stablecoin market, which remains dominated by Tether's USDT and Circle's USDC.

Implications for the stablecoin sector

Revolut's entry into euro-denominated stablecoins, structured under MiCA's regulatory framework, reflects continued interest among established fintechs in developing region-specific, regulated stablecoin products. As more European fintechs pursue euro-pegged stablecoins under MiCA authorisation, competition within this segment of the market may increase relative to the currently dominant dollar-denominated tokens.