Revolut has resumed certain cryptocurrency services, including staking and withdrawals, in Hungary following a suspension due to strict regulations regarding digital assets.

The company had previously halted all crypto operations due to strict legislative changes that introduced criminal liability for unauthorised digital asset transactions. However, Hungarian users can now access limited features, including staking and withdrawals.

The updated regulations, effective from 1 July 2025, require all crypto-related services to obtain national licencing, regardless of EU registration. These laws impose criminal penalties on individuals and companies operating without approval, which led to the initial suspension of Revolut’s services.

Currently, users can stake digital assets and withdraw their existing holdings to external wallets. However, functionalities such as crypto purchases, new deposits, and transfers into the platform remain restricted.

According to the company, Revolut continues to monitor Hungary’s crypto landscape to determine future service availability and ensure compliance with local laws. The company’s reactivation of staking features signals a gradual shift towards compliance with local legislation.

Understanding Hungary’s crypto regulations

Hungary’s newly implemented crypto law imposes penalties for unauthorised activities, affecting both users and service providers. The legislation introduces up to five years of imprisonment for individuals and up to eight years for unlicenced operators.

The legislation applies even to providers licenced in other EU jurisdictions, increasing legal uncertainty for cross-border services. As a result, Revolut temporarily disabled all crypto-related actions within Hungary to assess compliance risks. This pause included freezing retail, Revolut X, and Business crypto accounts. The company now focuses on ensuring local alignment while awaiting further regulatory developments.

Revolut is also aligning its operations with the MiCA regulation, which is currently under review by authorities. While waiting for approval, the company paused new crypto account registrations in Hungary and several other EU countries. This move aims to minimise regulatory risk during the transition to MiCA standards.

Alongside Hungary, Revolut restricted access to new crypto services in the Netherlands, Finland, Latvia, and Slovenia. Until the MiCA licence is secured, crypto onboarding remains suspended in these regions, and full functionality is not expected until regulatory clarity improves. Buying, selling, and depositing cryptocurrencies remain unavailable for the time being.