Revolut links crypto exchange to AI assistants

Revolut has connected its crypto exchange, Revolut X, to third-party AI assistants including Claude, Gemini, OpenClaw, and Cursor.

The integration means users can manage positions without returning to Revolut's native application, reflecting a wider move across digital asset platforms towards automated, conversational trading workflows.

According to the company, Revolut X now connects with multiple third-party AI assistants for direct trading access, including Claude, Gemini, OpenClaw, and Cursor. Users on other systems can connect via a universal skill or a command-line interface. Through these tools, customers can request portfolio summaries, retrieve real-time market data, set price alerts, and place market or limit orders using conversational commands, without switching back to the exchange interface.

In addition, Revolut said no coding knowledge is required to use these features across the supported platforms, and the company has published integration tools on GitHub to support wider connectivity. The approach is intended to make automated trading workflows more accessible to retail users.

Natural language tools enable strategy testing

According to the announcement, the system allows customers to describe trading ideas in plain language, such as a grid strategy applied to Bitcoin over a defined period, and receive structured performance analysis in return, including historical results, risk metrics, and optimisation data.

Revolut said users remain responsible for reviewing and approving all AI-generated orders before execution, and the company does not guarantee the performance or accuracy of third-party AI tools, stating it holds no liability for losses linked to errors or missed trades. It was also mentioned that the integration of AI agents supports faster workflows and tighter connections between trading tools used on a daily basis, while emphasising that customers retain control over final execution decisions.

Industry trend towards agentic trading grows

The move follows comparable developments across other crypto platforms. Gemini introduced agentic trading features earlier in 2026 using an open standard for assistant connectivity, allowing direct account access through supported AI tools on a regulated exchange. Liquid has introduced Co-Invest, enabling real-time trade execution through conversational interfaces on supported assistants, while Robinhood has announced plans to release agentic crypto accounts in the US market. Collectively, these developments point to expanding adoption of AI-driven workflows across trading environments.

Revolut launched its exchange in 2024 and has since expanded across multiple regions and devices. With this integration, the company positions Revolut X within a growing ecosystem of agentic trading solutions as automation adoption increases across the sector.