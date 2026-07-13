Depa Finance has selected Modern Treasury to power its stablecoin-native cross-border payments infrastructure.

The partnership gives Depa's clients access to Global USD Accounts and integrated fiat-stablecoin orchestration through a single payments API.

Depa enables fintechs and corporates to process cross-border payments using stablecoins, with settlement available across more than 200 countries on a 24/7 basis. Through the integration with Modern Treasury, Depa can automate flows between fiat and stablecoin accounts, manage the full lifecycle of payment orders at scale, and extend Global USD Accounts to clients that have historically lacked direct access to the US financial system.

Single API for multi-rail orchestration

According to the official press release, the integration provides Depa with a single payments API to orchestrate transactions across stablecoins, ACH, wires, RTP, and FedNow. It also allows Depa to programmatically create named US accounts for clients across more than 90 countries, enabling them to collect and send USD without a direct banking relationship in the US. Every payment, whether settled in fiat or stablecoins, is ledgered in real time, while built-in KYB and AML controls are intended to support compliance as transaction volumes scale.

Positioning within the stablecoin payments ecosystem

According to Alberto Martín Mazaira, Founder and CEO of Depa Finance, consolidating orchestration, monitoring, and ledgering of multi-rail payment flows under a single integration is intended to support the company's ability to scale its platform across complex cross-border corridors. Matt Marcus, Co-Founder and CEO of Modern Treasury, noted that the partnership reflects a broader shift in cross-border payments, where stablecoin infrastructure is increasingly combined with established US payment rails to extend dollar access to businesses operating outside the US financial system.

Depa Finance is described as part of a wider group of payments companies building infrastructure on Modern Treasury that combines the programmability and international reach of stablecoins with the operational familiarity of US payment rails. The partnership adds to a series of stablecoin-related integrations Modern Treasury has announced as part of its payments orchestration offering, reflecting continued industry interest in bridging traditional and digital-asset-based payment infrastructure.