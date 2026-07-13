PayPal is expanding the reach of its PayPal USD (PYUSD) stablecoin by bringing it natively to Polygon, adding a payment rail intended for businesses moving regulated US dollars across borders.

Native issuance and integration details

PYUSD is now issued on Polygon through Paxos and made available via the network's Open Money Stack. Businesses already processing payments on Polygon will be able to access the token through existing wallets, on- and off-ramps, and compliance tools. According to Polygon, the setup allows companies to accept funds from a card, bank account, or exchange balance, move PYUSD across borders, and convert it into local currency, all through a single integration.

Polygon said its network currently settles more than USD 2.5 billion in stablecoin volume each day and has processed more than USD 2.6 trillion in total stablecoin volume to date.

Company commentary

A company official at Polygon Labs said a stablecoin's usefulness depends on where it can be used and what functions it supports once deployed, adding that native PYUSD support is intended to let businesses receive funds, move them globally, and cash out with compliance built into the same integration.

Expanding PYUSD's distribution

The Polygon integration adds a further distribution channel for PYUSD, which PayPal has continued to extend across its payments network. Earlier in 2026, PYUSD was made available to users across 70 markets, extending the token's reach within consumer and business payment flows.

PYUSD is issued by Paxos under a national trust charter supervised by the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC). A company official at Paxos said bringing the stablecoin natively to Polygon places a federally regulated dollar-backed token on one of the more active networks used for stablecoin payments.

Implications for PayPal's stablecoin strategy

For PayPal, the expansion extends PYUSD's use beyond individual wallet access into infrastructure already used by businesses for payroll, marketplace settlement, remittances, and cross-border payouts. Rather than simply increasing the number of blockchain networks on which PYUSD is available, the integration is intended to give PayPal an additional route for embedding the stablecoin into active business payment flows, reflecting a broader industry trend of payment providers seeking direct integration with blockchain infrastructure to support cross-border settlement.