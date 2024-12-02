Following this partnership, Reap's users can now settle bank transfer payments directly with Bitcoin, Ethereum, Tether, and USD Coin without having to switch between wallets and bank accounts. In addition, Reap Pay can help businesses avoid the issues associated with crypto-to-fiat conversion processes, which usually rely on centralised exchanges and incur various fees.

According to the official press release, this collaboration comes in the context of an increase in business transactions between Web2 and Web3 companies. This aspect emphasised the importance of a smooth and efficient conversion process from cryptocurrency to fiat currency. By launching Reap Pay, the company aims to meet this demand while showing Reap’s commitment to remaining in touch with emerging technologies and improving its platform's capabilities.

In the company press release, Reap officials talked about their partnership with Triple-A and how it can help deliver a faster and more cost-effective crypto payment process for businesses.

Triple-A officials highlighted the company’s licensed white-label crypto payment solutions, which enable businesses and consumers to pay and get paid in crypto in a convenient way.

Other noteworthy developments from Triple-A

Triple-A is a licenced crypto payment gateway that helps businesses increase their revenue by enabling crypto payments and payouts, providing them with access to the spending power of the fast-growing cryptocurrency user base. Licensed by the Monetary Authority of Singapore, Triple-A aims to simplify the process of accepting crypto payments for businesses around the world.

In May 2023, Triple-A partnered with L7 Platform to introduce cryptocurrency payments to Global Cloud Computing customers. Through this collaboration, L7 Platform customers received the ability to pay for the company's services using Bitcoin, Ethereum, Tether, and USD Coin. The collaboration between L7 and Triple-A addressed users’ demand for cryptocurrency payment options and thus managed to improve customer convenience.

In March 2023, Singapore-based expense payment platform ipaymy joined forces with Triple-A to support the commercial adoption of cryptocurrencies. The partnership allowed ipaymy's customers in Singapore to pay their invoices, rent, taxes, and employee salaries with cryptocurrencies, even if their recipient didn’t accept this form of payment. ipaymy used TripleA's white-label crypto solution in order to create a streamlined and simplified payment experience. In essence, the system allowed users to fund a payment through any crypto wallet while the recipient receives the payment directly into their bank account in fiat currency.

For more information about Triple-A, please check out their detailed profile in our dedicated, industry-specific Company Database.