Qatar promises crypto regulations by end of 2024

The nation had banned Bitcoin trading in 2018, but recent actions suggest a cautious reconsideration of this policy. Last year, Qatari financial regulators proposed a framework to regulate investment tokens backed by tangible assets. The Qatar Financial Centre Regulatory Authority (QFCRA) and the QFC Authority (QFCA) collaboratively developed this framework, aligning with Qatar's digital economy strategy.





Seeking industry feedback to refine the regulations, the final legislation is expected by Q4 2024. The QFC also launched a Digital Assets Lab to foster innovation in the financial and digital asset sectors.











Officials at QFCA stated that the Digital Asset Framework represents a pivotal milestone in the journey towards fostering innovation and growth within Qatar's financial landscape. The lab offers a collaborative space for startups and researchers to explore solutions related to digital assets and blockchain.





The central bank in Qatar has finished building the foundation for its digital currency and plans to test it with local and international banks.





