News

NPCI International collaborates with Qatar National Bank

Friday 12 July 2024 15:38 CET | News

NPCI International Payments Limited (NIPL) has signed an agreement with Qatar National Bank to launch QR code-based UPI payments across the country.

 

Under this collaboration, tourists from India and travellers can scan QR codes to make UPI payments across multiple retail touchpoints as well as hotels, duty-free shops, and more in Qatar. According to the announcement, this development comes after NPCI launched a similar initiative in the United Arab Emirates together with Network International. 

 

The launch of UPI payments by NIPL and Qatar National Bank 

NIPL highlighted that the initiative is aimed at benefiting Indian tourists and travellers visiting Qatar. The facility is set to allow users to make UPI payments across retail stores, tourist attractions, leisure sites, duty-free shops, and hotels.  

NIPL also emphasised that using UPI as a payment method will reduce travellers' time since it is faster and more convenient than traditional options. However, it is important to note that UPI can only be used by individuals who have an account with a bank from India. 

With this collaboration, Qatar joins countries like France, Sri Lanka, Mauritius, and UAE, who have launched UPI services in their respective countries and allow QR code scanning to make purchases and payments. 

Other recent UPI payments launch 

In July 2024, NPCI International Payments Limited (NIPL) and Lyra collaborated to enable UPI acceptance at Galeries Lafayette’s flagship store in Paris. This initiative allows tourists from India to conduct UPI transactions at this department store, improving their shopping experience. In essence, this partnership aims to benefit the tourists visiting Paris annually, offering them the convenience of using UPI, their preferred payment method, at Galeries Lafayette. Moreover, by scanning QR codes at the store, Indian tourists can complete payments with transparency in exchange rates. 

More: Link


Keywords: UPI, QR code, QR payments, partnership
Categories: Payments & Commerce
Companies: NPCI, Qatar National Bank, UPI
Countries: India, Qatar
