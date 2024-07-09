UPI payments now accepted at Galeries Lafayette in Paris

NPCI International Payments Limited (NIPL) and Lyra have collaborated to enable Unified Payments Interface (UPI) acceptance at Galeries Lafayette’s flagship store in Haussmann, Paris. This initiative allows Indian tourists to conduct UPI transactions at this particular department store, improving their shopping experience in Paris. Following the successful launch of UPI for online ticket bookings at the Eiffel Tower, Galeries Lafayette becomes the second major French merchant to adopt UPI under the NIPL-Lyra partnership.
In essence, this partnership aims to benefit the large number of Indian tourists visiting Paris annually, offering them the convenience of using UPI, their preferred payment method, at Galeries Lafayette. Moreover, by scanning QR codes at the store, Indian tourists can complete payments with transparency in exchange rates.
Recalling the earlier success of UPI at the Eiffel Tower and subsequent merchant engagements facilitated by NPCI International in Paris, His Excellency Jawed Ashraf welcomed the swift agreement to implement UPI at Galeries Lafayette, especially ahead of the Paris Olympics. He expressed optimism that this initiative would promote wider UPI acceptance in France and support its international adoption as a digital payment method.
In the company press release, representatives from NPCI International highlighted the significance of this collaboration with Galeries Lafayette in promoting UPI as a secure cross-border payment option for Indian tourists. They also expressed confidence in UPI's growing traction as a reliable payment solution in international markets.
In turn, officials from Lyra India emphasised Lyra's role in enabling the first in-store acceptance of UPI in Europe at Galeries Lafayette Haussmann. Galeries Lafayette officials expressed delight in being the first European department store to offer UPI payments and noted that introducing UPI has the potential to improve transactional ease and security for Indian guests while strengthening cultural and economic ties between France and India.
