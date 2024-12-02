PayPal adds crypto features to app

The crypto assets that can be now accessed through the application are Ethereum, Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, and Litecoin. According to the official website, the funds remain protected without any digital key. The mobile version will only support internal transfers and does not require a MetaMask account.

The company’s website provides educational articles about cryptocurrency, volatility, and tax regulations. This can help beginner cryptocurrency holders to have a better understanding of the assets and to stay safe. The app’s familiar interface could also help beginners have a better introduction in the world of crypto.

It’s worth noting that the mobile app allows users to start with a USD 1 balance. However, the company applies network fees when transferring crypto to or from PayPal accounts. The company has been open to cryptocurrencies for two years now. The platform first introduced the option to buy, sell, and hold digital assets in October 2020.

In June 2022, they introduced a feature that allows users to move cryptos to external wallets and exchanges. The feature is only available to select US users and will be rolled out to all eligible US customers in the coming months. The same seems to apply for the new feature, with only US users being able to benefit from it initially.

PayPal’s latest moves

At the end of July, The White House has announced the formation of a new Economic Opportunity Coalition (EOC) to address economic disparities and accelerate economic opportunity in underserved communities.





One of the founding members of the EOC is PayPal. The coalition includes 21 corporations and three foundations that will work together to align major investments in communities of colour with investments made by the Biden-Harris Administration.

The company is not doing so well on all continents, however. In Indonesia, it has been denied access for failing to comply with licensing rules. The ban comes after the country’s government urged PayPal and other tech companies at the beginning of August 2022 to register following the new licensing rules or run the risk of having their platforms temporarily blocked. The company, amongst with other big tech names, has failed to comply to the regulations yet.

What are crypto apps up to?

In its attempt to get a bite of the crypto market, PayPal must compete with established players. However, it seems that the grass is not so green on other lands either. Trade app Binance must face the opposite problem, as some might observe. Recently, the company has lost almost 90% of its customers after implementing KYC to prevent money laundering and terrorism financing. It thus appears that as a crypto exchange platform, you risk losing clients no matter if you comply with regulations or not.

This comes after the exchange already took a series of measures that are compliant with most international regulations regarding financing and cryptocurrencies. In July 2021, Binance representatives decided to reduce the maximum amount of Bitcoin that customers who don’t undergo the KYC policy can withdraw, from 2 BTC to 0.06 BTC. However, the move cost the crypto exchange billions of USD in revenue, according to one of the company’s leads.