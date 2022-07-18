Indonesia denies access to Yahoo, PayPal, gaming websites over license breaches

The register requirement is part of a new set of rules that was first released in November 2020 and imposes increased security and content regulation check. According to the new regulation, authorities can order platforms to take down content that is deemed unlawful or disturbing for the public order within four hours, if considered urgent, or 24 hours if not.
The government can also force companies to disclose communications and personal data of specific users if requested as per law enforcement or governmental agencies. As per Indonesia’s authorities, the rules have been formulated to ensure Internet service providers protect consumer data, and that the content promoted is only used for positive and productive purposes.
However, the latest changes may pose a threat to the freedom of expression and privacy, as some activists in the country suggest. With over 191 million social media users as of February 2022, Indonesia is only surpassed by India and China in the Asia Pacific region, which is a strong motivation for uncompilable tech companies to take a step forward and align with the government’s latest rules.
The rules sparked a heated debate in the country, many citing censorship fears and intrusion of the state. As of 1 August 2022, almost 6,000 domestic companies and 108 foreign companies have registered, including popular social media platform TikTok and music giant Spotify.
