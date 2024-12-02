Paycoin is a blockchain project that provides virtual asset-based payment services. The company will work together with TripleA on creating a global crypto payments ecosystem, and the first step will be to enable all Paycoin users to pay with PCI to TripleA’s merchants. Paycoin’s issuer, Payprotocol AG will coordonate with TripleA and government ­bodies and global financial regulators in order to make sure that their efforts comply with anti-money laundering regulations.

According to the official press release, Paycoin has chosen Singapore as its first global market expansion because this is one of the few countries that has implemented detailed regulations around crypto-based businesses. With TripleA’s help, Paycoin aims to create a global payment system that’s similar to the one it built in South Korea.

PayProtocol officials have revealed that they also aim to create a regulated and licensed environment that would ensure that Paycoin’s global payment network will not be used for activities such as money laundering.

More information about TripleA

TripleA is a licensed crypto payment gateway in Singapore that helps businesses increase their revenue by enabling crypto payments and payouts. TripleA’s white-label crypto payments solutions allow businesses from all industries to leverage the benefits of the growing crypto market without being exposed to volatility risk or having to handle or convert digital currencies. According to the official press release, the company is licenced by the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) and works with more than 15,000 businesses.

TripleA’s partnership spree in August 2022

In August 2022, TripleA partnered with Wix to allow ecommerce merchants to accept cryptocurrency payments. The partnership allowed Wix merchants to accept cryptocurrency payments via a plugin, without holding or converting digital currencies. The collaboration offered merchants the opportunity to increase their retail reach and sales revenues by attracting buyers who want to pay in cryptocurrencies.

In the same month, UK-based fintech platform Pomelo Pay joined up with TripleA to help companies offer cryptocurrency payments and payouts. Through this partnership, Pomelo has expanded its offering, opening up more businesses to accept cryptocurrencies directly through secure QR codes and payment link technology. Luxury hospitality company Soneva became the first business to use the services by accepting Bitcoin and Ethereum cryptocurrencies across its resorts.

TripleA also worked with Hong Kong-based digital payments solution AsiaPay to enable merchants in the Asia Pacific to access the growing global cryptocurrency user market. The partnership allowed AsiaPay's merchants to accept cryptocurrencies through a single integrated payment interface at checkout.