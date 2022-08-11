Pomelo Pay partners TripleA, expanding into crypto

The partnership will provide businesses, financial institutions, merchant acquirers, payment service providers and other fintechs with the new solution. Pomelo’s B2B platform supports businesses with frictionless payments, merchant acquiring services and more. As a unified white label solution, businesses can allow their merchants or partners to accept popular international payment methods.
With the partnership, Pomelo has expanded its offering opening up more businesses to accept cryptocurrencies directly through secure QR codes and payment link technology.
Licensed by Singapore’s Central Bank, TripleA is a white-label crypto payment gateway that connects both crypto users and non-users around the world. With its instant confirmation, locked-in exchange rates, and real-time fiat conversions, businesses get to pay and get paid in crypto without holding or converting digital currencies, as the company says.
Luxury hospitality company Soneva has become the first business to use the services provided by the partnership, which will allow it to accept Bitcoin and Ethereum cryptocurrencies across its resorts.
Previously, Pomelo Pay expanded its operations in Sri Lanka, partnering connectivity provider Dialog Axiata to provide a digital payment platform for SMEs. As the company said then, the partnership was in line with Pomelo’s plans to expand its global presence in Asia and Europe and will help consolidate about 80.000 SME merchants across Dialog’s multiple platforms, including ezCash into a common payment platform Genie.
Tagged as the ‘currency of the future’, cryptocurrency payments are becoming increasingly popular. Nearly 75% of retailers plan to accept either cryptocurrency or stablecoin payments within the next two years, according to a June 2022 survey conducted by Deloitte.
Given that the industry is evolving, more players are offering crypto payments around the world. Hong Kong-based digital payments solution AsiaPay has teamed with TripleA as well. This collaboration will allow merchants in the Asia Pacific to have access to an over 300 million global cryptocurrency user market.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the The Paypers website, they in no way represent the opinion of The Paypers.
The Paypers is the Netherlands-based leading independent source of news and intelligence for professionals in the global payment community.
The Paypers provides a wide range of news and analysis products aimed at keeping the ecommerce, fintech, and payment professionals informed about latest developments in the industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
The Paypers
Prinsengracht 777e
1017 JZ Amsterdam
The Netherlands
Telephone: +31 20 658 0652
© 2022 The Paypers BV. All rights reserved.
No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers(V2.7).
Privacy Policy
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions