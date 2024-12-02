Pakistan to leverage World Liberty’s USD1 stablecoin

Pakistan has signed an agreement with a firm connected to World Liberty to explore utilising the company’s USD1 stablecoin for cross-border payments.

The Pakistan Virtual Asset Regulatory Authority mentioned that a MoU with SC Financial Technologies, affiliated with World Liberty, would start a dialogue regarding technical understanding around emerging digital payment systems.

Alliance between the US and Pakistan

This is a rare instance where a sovereign state connects itself with a crypto-based finance platform, following the emerging alliance between Pakistan and the US. According to Reuters, the deal was signed before the official announcement want public. As per the agreement, SC Financial Technologies will collaborate with Pakistan’s central bank to integrate USD1 into a regulated digital payments system, allowing the stablecoin to operate alongside Pakistan’s own digital currency infrastructure.

SC Financial Technologies is registered in Delaware, and its CEO co-owns the USD1 brand together with World Liberty, according to a study on the stablecoin’s reserves from 2025. World Liberty, which mentioned it doesn’t receive any monetary compensation from the venture, believes that the agreement between its sister company and the Government of Pakistan can help ensure that the USD remains the reserve currency of the world.

Pakistan will explore how a compliant USD-pegged stablecoin can be utilised in digital payments and international remittances. The country aims to engage with credible global players, understand new financial models, and ensure developments are aligned with security, national interest, and regulatory requirements.

The country seeks digital currency projects as it wants to reduce reliance on cash and improve cross-border payments like remittances, a core source of foreign exchange. This happens as it sees USD 36 billion in annual remittance inflows, with an estimated 40 million crypto users and up to USD 300 billion in annual crypto trading volumes. The central bank is currently preparing to launch a pilot for digital currency and is finalising legislation to regulate virtual assets.