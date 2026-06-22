OSL Group obtains Australian financial services licence

OSL Group has secured an Australian Financial Services Licence from ASIC, enabling regulated digital asset, payment, and custody services.

Under the AFSL, OSL's Australian entity is authorised to provide payment and custody services and to facilitate OTC transactions to wholesale clients. The licence covers institutional stablecoin and payment settlement infrastructure, addressing growing demand from banks, fintechs, payment service providers, OTC desks, and enterprise treasury teams as stablecoin adoption continues to expand across the Asia-Pacific region.

According to the official press release, the AFSL follows a series of corporate developments at OSL Group. In January 2026, the company completed its acquisition of Banxa Holdings, a payment infrastructure company founded in Australia. Subsequent moves included the launch of OSL BizPay, a B2B cross-border payment solution, and the introduction of USDGO, a regulated enterprise stablecoin backed by USD. OSL Group now holds or is in the process of applying for more than 50 licences and registrations across more than ten regions globally.

Kevin Cui, Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer at OSL Group, stated that the company is focused on building regulated infrastructure to facilitate borderless financial flows. It was also noted that demand for efficient international payments is accelerating, and that stablecoin infrastructure is becoming central to connecting businesses across key corridors linking Australia, Asia, and global markets. He added that the AFSL reflects OSL's commitment to Australia and to the enterprise partners that rely on it to move value across borders.

Regulatory and market context

Australia is advancing its digital asset regulatory framework, and the AFSL represents a step towards greater alignment between institutional digital asset operators and local financial regulation. For enterprise and fintech clients, including payment service providers, merchants, financial institutions, and treasury teams, the licence means engaging with a counterparty subject to the standards applied to regulated financial institutions under ASIC oversight.

The licence is also expected to support OSL's ability to deepen local banking relationships, improve fiat payment access, and streamline institutional onboarding, helping to connect Australia to Asia and broader global markets.