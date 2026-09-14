According to CoinDesk, crypto exchange OKX has introduced pre-IPO perpetual futures linked to OpenAI and Anthropic for eligible traders in Europe, giving them a way to speculate on the valuations of the two artificial intelligence companies without holding shares in either. The launch positions OKX alongside other exchanges that have opened similar markets for private technology companies that remain outside public listings.

Trading valuations without ownership

The pre-IPO perpetual futures allow traders to take long or short positions on how OpenAI's and Anthropic's valuations move, with leverage of up to ten times available. Participants do not acquire an ownership stake in either company through these products. For individual investors, direct exposure to large private technology firms before an initial public offering is generally difficult to obtain, as private shares typically change hands through funding rounds or secondary markets with restricted access. Pre-IPO perpetuals provide an alternative route to speculate on valuation movements, though OKX has noted this is not equivalent to holding the underlying shares.

OKX is not the first exchange to offer such products. Hyperliquid provides markets tied to OpenAI and Anthropic through its HIP-3 framework, while Binance already lists pre-IPO perpetual contracts for both companies. The expansion reflects continued demand among crypto-native trading platforms for instruments linked to prominent private technology firms that have not yet gone public.

Tokenised stocks and regional demand

Alongside the pre-IPO futures, OKX has made 100 tokenised stocks and exchange-traded funds (ETFs) available for continuous trading, including shares such as Nvidia, Google, and Palantir, as well as the SPY and QQQ ETFs. These tokens track the price of the underlying security but do not confer actual share ownership or voting rights; some can be withdrawn from the exchange and held in a self-custody wallet.

OKX Europe CEO Erald Ghoos said demand for the exchange's derivatives business has been increasing. According to the company, European trading volume in its X-Perps products has risen fourfold since the transition period under the EU's Markets in Crypto-Assets (MiCA) regulation ended in July 2025.

The combined rollout of pre-IPO futures and tokenised equities illustrates how crypto exchanges are broadening their derivatives and tokenisation offerings in Europe as the regulatory framework under MiCA becomes fully applicable, giving platforms a defined basis on which to expand product ranges within the region.