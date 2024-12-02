OKX has incorporated PayPal as a payment option, increasing the accessibility of cryptocurrency and payments for customers throughout Europe.

Customers throughout the European Economic Area (EEA) can now fund their cryptocurrency purchases on OKX using any supported PayPal funding option. This includes PayPal Balance, a linked bank account, a debit card, or a credit card, all without the need for additional setup.

Key features include:

Simplified customer experience: users can easily link their PayPal account to the OKX platform, allowing for instant purchases or deposits with a simple onboarding process;

Effortless funding: customers can buy cryptocurrency directly on OKX using PayPal Balance, a linked bank account, a debit card, or a credit card;

Reliable platforms: customers can use PayPal on OKX, a well-recognised payment method;

Localised to needs: this service is available throughout the EEA, aligning with OKX’s MiCA-compliant framework for regulated digital asset services.

To celebrate this launch, OKX is offering a limited-time campaign: for one month, all fees on cryptocurrency purchases and deposits made through PayPal will be waived. This promotion is available to OKX users in the EEA, demonstrating the company’s commitment to simplifying the crypto onboarding process.

This partnership supports OKX's broader strategy to localise the product experience and address the increasing demand for convenient and trusted payment solutions. As one of Europe’s most recognised digital payment brands, PayPal increases crypto access on the OKX platform, making transactions quicker, easier, and more intuitive.

The PayPal integration builds on OKX’s recent MiCA license registration in Europe, establishing a foundation for expanding its footprint across various markets on the continent. This announcement is part of a larger initiative that underscores OKX’s dedication to providing regulated, localised services to customers in the region.

This service is limited to customers within the European Union and is not available to those residing outside the EU.