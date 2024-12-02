Notabene has introduced Notabene Transact for real-time transaction authorisation for regulated entities managing complex digital asset flows.

Notabene Transact is a secure real-time transaction authorisation solution designed for regulated entities managing complex digital asset flows. It utilises the Transaction Authorisation Protocol (TAP) to transform transaction authorisation from a reactive obligation into a strategic growth tool. Specifically tailored for cryptocurrency transactions, Notabene Transact handles multi-party transactions, allowing institutions to scale in a compliant manner and accelerate their operations.

Regulatory guidelines and compliance challenges

Clear regulatory guidelines are expected to drive institutional adoption; however, the increasing complexity of transactions necessitates robust compliance measures. Institutions will require a powerful authorisation infrastructure to facilitate simplified real-time transactions. Many existing tools fall short in managing today's digital asset flows. Notabene Transact addresses this gap by focusing on practical applications, streamlining multi-party transactions, and automating compliance across various jurisdictions, thereby enabling scalable and compliant real-time transactions.

Key features of Notabene Transact

One key feature of Notabene Transact is its integration of two capabilities: a discovery and verification system that identifies all counterparties within a transaction flow, and a customisable policy engine that automates decisions following an institution's risk appetite, regulatory responsibilities, and established business relationships. This trust-based system facilitates quicker approvals, reduces friction, and increases transaction throughput, thereby promoting growth across international borders.

The Transaction Authorisation Protocol (TAP) is an open-source, decentralised messaging system that, unlike traditional systems such as SWIFT, enables secure, policy-based data exchange across any blockchain or protocol without restricting institutions to closed infrastructures. TAP features an end-to-end encrypted data model, avoids central control, and ensures interoperability within varying regulatory environments. When paired with the Notabene Network, TAP allows businesses to authorise global transactions, scale operations, and adapt to future challenges.