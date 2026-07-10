The digital assets wealth platform Nexo Argentina has announced its expansion with the launch of the Nexo Card.

The digital assets platform introduced the card in the country alongside a leadership change, positioning Buenos Aires as its regional hub for Latin America. The two developments come as Argentina continues to record one of the highest rates of digital asset adoption among the markets Nexo has surveyed.

Card features and functionality

The Nexo Card allows clients to spend digital assets either in debit mode, drawing directly on holdings, or in credit mode, borrowing against those assets as collateral without selling them. Users can switch between the two modes within a single interface.

According to the company, new clients receive 10% cashback on their first transaction, along with additional cashback and milestone rewards worth up to USD 450 combined over the first three months. Clients can also earn up to 13% annual interest, paid daily, on balances held within the app.

Additional features include fee-free ATM withdrawals of up to USD 1.000 per month, fee-free foreign-currency spending of up to USD 2.000 per month, a monthly subscription rebate, and annual airport lounge access with fast-track security. Moreover, cardholders can pay in Argentine pesos domestically without currency conversion or spend US dollars at merchants internationally. Borrowing rates start from 1.9% per year. The company states this is currently the only crypto-backed credit card of its kind available in Argentina. In-app tools allow clients to manage spending limits, balances, and rewards, including card freezes and biometric locks.

Argentina recorded approximately USD 93.9 billion in digital-asset transactions over a three-year period, the second-highest volume in Latin America after Brazil. Nexo positions the card as addressing the transition from asset accumulation to everyday utility, enabling clients to spend, borrow, and earn from holdings without liquidating them.

With Buenos Aires now serving as a regional hub, Nexo is expanding local infrastructure and building a team to support clients across Latin America, alongside sponsorship arrangements including the Argentine Football Association (AFA). Eligible clients in Argentina can apply for the Nexo Card through the Nexo app or website.