NewsCrypto, Web3 and CBDC

Nexo Argentina to expand with the launch of the Nexo Card

SA

Sinziana Albu

10 Jul 2026 / 5 Min Read

Keywords:
product launchcardcryptostablecoinscrypto services
Countries:
Argentina

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