Volt has launched a stablecoin checkout for Profee, letting customers top up their Profee wallets using USDC ahead of cross-border money transfers.

Customers can now fund their Profee wallet and in-app balance directly from stablecoin balances held in their own crypto wallets, with Volt handling acceptance, on-chain confirmation and settlement to Profee in fiat currency. Once the wallet is funded, the fiat balance can be used for cross-border transfers and virtual card top-ups through Profee.

Previously, Profee customers holding crypto balances had to convert them into fiat and move the funds into a bank account before topping up their Profee wallet. The new checkout removes that step, allowing customers to fund their wallet directly from wallets including MetaMask, Coinbase Wallet, Phantom, and Trust. Volt manages the acceptance flow in full: wallet connection, on-chain confirmation, exchange rates, and fiat settlement to Profee. In addition, KYC, AML, and transaction monitoring controls are applied in the same way as for Profee's existing payment methods, and the company's ledger, treasury, and reconciliation systems remain unchanged.

Volt already provides A2A payment infrastructure for merchants across more than 30 markets, and the stablecoin pay-in feature runs on the same platform. Profee, which is authorised by the Central Bank of Cyprus, operates across more than 90 corridors. The two companies first partnered in May 2025 on bank-account transfers before extending the relationship to stablecoin acceptance.

Target users and market context

The feature is aimed at customers who already hold balances in stablecoins rather than in bank accounts, including freelancers paid in USDC and diaspora workers who use crypto wallets for everyday transactions. For Profee, the integration is also intended to support expansion into markets with volatile local currencies, where some customers treat dollar-denominated stablecoins as a store of value. The USDC top-up is live for eligible customers in the EU.

The launch follows regulatory developments affecting stablecoins in the US and the EU. In the US, the GENIUS Act has established a federal framework for payment stablecoins, and the Digital Asset Market CLARITY Act cleared the Senate Banking Committee on 14 May 2026, before being placed on the Senate Legislative Calendar for potential full Senate consideration. In the EU, the stablecoin provisions under the Markets in Crypto-Assets Regulation (MiCA) have applied since 30 June 2024, with the regulation fully applicable from 30 December 2024.

Volt co-founder and chief executive officer Steffen Vollert said the company aims to let regulated merchants accept stablecoins and fiat through the same infrastructure, citing interest from merchants in remittances, retail, travel, and automotive sectors. Moreover, Profee general manager Artemis Rossides said the stablecoin checkout extends the existing partnership with Volt without altering Profee's regulated operating model.