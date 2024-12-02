NetCents partners with Worldpay





Following this announcement, the partnership aims to accelerate the adoption of digital assets such as Bitcoin, Ethereum, and various other stablecoins. NetCents will continue to provide its reliable, secure, and efficient solution for offering corporations, small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), startups, Web 3, and blockchain companies a dependable crypto payment infrastructure.

At the same time, NetCents services will enable the firms to integrate cryptocurrency acceptance in an effective manner, akin to processing traditional bank transfers or credit card payments. The company will also facilitate the optimisation of digital asset operational and accounting processes. This is expected to take place by removing the price volatility through its price protection guarantee, all delivered through its user-friendly software and APIs.

The partnership with Worldpay is set to enable NetCents to accelerate the integration of reliable crypto payment infrastructure, as well as to accept various digital assets into the established workflows and processes of companies, irrespective of how familiar they are with the crypto space.







WorldPay’s recent strategy of development

Financial services provider Worldpay had multiple collaborations and product launches in the last couple of months, covering several different geographic areas around the world.

In December 2023, Worldpay announced its partnership with music and entertainment retail HMV in order to accelerate its European expansion with an improved omnichannel strategy development alongside FreedomPay. Worldpay Omnichannel was set to offer HMV increased flexibility and choice when it comes to optimising its strategy, across 34 geographic industries and markets. The development that took place in collaboration with FreedomPay enabled a solution that combined Worldpay’s global ecommerce capabilities with FreedomPay’s commerce platform.

According to the press release published at the time, Worldpay Omnichannel enabled merchants and traders to operate across borders and POS providers, for the development of major and local card schemes, as well as local payment options.

Earlier in the same month, Singapore-based fiat-crypto payment gateway Alchemy Pay announced its collaboration with financial services tech provider Worldpay. This delivered access to Worldpay’s Visa and Mastercard payment rails on Alchemy Pay’s On&Off-Ramp, offering customers and users increased efficiency and security, as well as optimised client experience in the process of buying and selling crypto with credit and debit cards.

In addition, Worldpay’s payment channels were expected to optimise the overall Alchemy Pay’s NFT Checkout, as well as the NFT accessibility of clients.



