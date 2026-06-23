Neo and Triple-A have partnered to integrate stablecoin acceptance into Neo's cross-border treasury and FX infrastructure.

Under the arrangement, Triple-A will serve as Neo's exclusive partner for stablecoin acceptance, combining regulated digital asset payment capabilities with Neo's foreign exchange tools, multi-currency accounts, and cross-border payment solutions.

The partnership extends an existing relationship between the two companies and supports Neo's approach of enabling businesses to access multiple payment rails through a unified platform. Triple-A's stablecoin infrastructure will be embedded directly within the Neo platform, allowing businesses to accept stablecoin payments without holding or managing digital assets themselves. In addition, funds collected in stablecoins will be automatically converted into local currency and made available through Neo's treasury tools.

The announcement reflects growing adoption of stablecoins in international commerce. Research from McKinsey and Artemis Analytics estimates that actual stablecoin payments reached USD 390 billion in 2025, pointing to rising demand for faster settlement and more efficient alternatives to traditional payment rails. Businesses and financial institutions are increasingly examining how digital assets can support liquidity management, reduce settlement friction, and improve treasury operations.

Despite this momentum, corporate adoption has remained constrained by concerns around custody arrangements, compliance obligations, and the operational complexity of managing external digital wallets. The integration aims to address these barriers by providing a regulated and operationally accessible route to stablecoin acceptance within existing treasury workflows.

Platform capabilities

The new functionality complements Neo's existing offering, which includes dedicated IBAN accounts, SWIFT and SEPA connectivity, and foreign exchange across more than 24 currencies. Businesses will be able to collect, convert, hold, and deploy funds globally through a single workflow, with stablecoin acceptance available alongside traditional payment methods.

Laurent Descout, co-founder and chief executive of Neo, noted that growing business globalisation demands faster and more flexible cross-border payment options. He described the partnership as designed to bridge digital asset payments and traditional financial infrastructure in a practical and compliant manner, reducing the regulatory and operational friction that has historically constrained stablecoin adoption.

Furthermore, Eric Barbier, chief executive of Triple-A, observed that genuine demand is now emerging among businesses reliant on cross-border payments for the speed and transparency benefits that stablecoins can offer. He noted that embedding stablecoin infrastructure within the Neo platform would provide companies with a more efficient route to managing international treasury operations.