MoonPay partners ZEBEDEE allowing Bitcoin transaction for gamers

The initial integration will allow the US-based customers of ZEBEDEE to buy Bitcoin with their credit and debit cards. However, it is expected that the scope of this integration will be expanded into more countries and currencies, as well as the ability to sell Bitcoin and receive fiat directly into a bank account.

While MoonPay provides similar services, the partnership with ZEBEDEE is different because it rests upon the Lightning Network, a second layer of the blockchain that facilitates instant and near-zero-fee transactions, but its use has historically been troublesome for non-technical users, due to the difficulty of getting Bitcoin from the blockchain to the Lightning Network.

In April 2022 Moonpay has raised approximately USD 87 million in its latest funding round, with a number of celebrities being part of the raise.







