Specifically, this collaboration is designed to facilitate secure and reliable off-ramping services for users of Ledger's Ledger Live platform. Ledger Live allows users to purchase cryptocurrencies using fiat currency and securely store these digital assets in hardware wallets. This partnership between HAYVN and Ledgeraims to enhance the efficiency and reliability of crypto-to-fiat services for Ledger's customer base.

According to the official press release, the current dynamics of the cryptocurrency market have led to a growing demand for transparency and alternatives to traditional vertically integrated crypto exchanges. The same soure reports that HAYVN's strong regulatory presence has evolved from being a mere advantage to becoming a necessity in the digital asset industry.

With regulatory approvals in multiple jurisdictions, including Australia, the Cayman Islands, Lithuania, Abu Dhabi, and the British Virgin Islands (BVI), HAYVN offers businesses, corporations, and institutional clients access to multi-currency fiat services through its global banking infrastructure.

Furthermore, as part of this partnership, HAYVN will incorporate the Ledger Enterprise platform solution into its operations to manage the assets of its institutional clients, ensuring top-tier security and governance standards.

Officials from HAYVN expressed their satisfaction with this collaboration, emphasising HAYVN's commitment to being a trusted partner for various entities in the global digital asset landscape. They anticipate that this partnership will provide thousands of Ledger Live clients with a secure avenue for converting their assets into fiat, ultimately improving confidence within the digital asset industry. They also highlighted the increasing global demand for fiat capabilities and how HAYVN's extensive regulatory coverage positions them as a leading fiat on/off-ramp provider for cryptocurrency markets.

Representatives from Ledger highlighted the company's objective of offering an open platform for Ledger users to access services according to their preferences. They noted that collaborations with compliant entities like HAYVN will expand off-ramp options for Ledger users, making self-custody of digital assets more accessible.

Other recent developments from HAYVN

In August 2023, HAYVN Pay partnered with luxury travel company Gayo Aviation to integrate cryptocurrency payments into the latter’s services. By leveraging HAYVN Pay's regulated payment ecosystem, Gayo Aviation enables secure cryptocurrency payments for its customers, aiming to integrate compliant crypto payments in the digital-asset luxury landscape.

HAYVN Pay is a part of HAYVN, a digital asset-focused financial institution regulated in various jurisdictions. It aims to drive cryptocurrency payment adoption by offering accessible and trusted crypto payment solutions.