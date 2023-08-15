Subscribe
HAYVN Pay enables cryptocurrency payments for Gayo Aviation

Tuesday 15 August 2023 11:00 CET | News

HAYVN Pay, a global cryptocurrency payments provider, has partnered with luxury travel company Gayo Aviation, to integrate cryptocurrency payments into the latter’s services.

By leveraging HAYVN Pay's regulated payment ecosystem, Gayo Aviation enables secure cryptocurrency payments for its customers, aiming to integrate compliant crypto payments in the digital-asset luxury landscape. HAYVN Pay is a part of HAYVN, a digital asset-focused financial institution regulated in various jurisdictions. It aims to drive cryptocurrency payment adoption by offering accessible and trusted crypto payment solutions.

According to Fortune Business Insights, the current global private aviation market is valued at over USD 31 billion, with steady growth projected in the upcoming years. Cryptocurrency payments have been increasingly gaining adoption among private aviation companies, with some reporting up to a third of bookings are being paid in crypto. The main drivers behind the adoption of cryptocurrencies in this industry include faster settlement times, reduced fees, enhanced security, and the demand from crypto-wealthy clients, many of whom are millennials that make up a sizeable portion of the customer base.

About HAYVN and its latest developments  

Based in Switzerland, HAYVN is a digital-asset financial institution delivering payments, trading, custody, asset management and research to its global client base. The company is regulated in Abu Dhabi, Australia, the Cayman Islands, Lithuania, and the British Virgin Islands. HAYVN aims to serve individuals, family offices, businesses, corporations, and institutions, with a full range of cryptocurrency products and services.


HAYVN Pay is a regulated and compliant payment solution for the authorisation, clearing, and settlement of cryptocurrency payments for businesses, corporates, and institutions worldwide. The company partners with payment service providers, payment gateways, ecommerce providers, independent sales organisations, and ATM and POS manufacturers globally. HAYVN Pay utilises the regulatory, financial, and technological strength of HAYVN to deliver the global payments ecosystem that their partners and market demand.

In July 2023, HAYVN Pay partnered with CrossBet, a regulated online betting operator based in Australia. Through this collaboration, HAYVN Pay provided its digital payment gateway, allowing CrossBet's clients to use cryptocurrencies for depositing funds on their platform. By utilising HAYVN Pay, CrossBet aims to offer secure cryptocurrency payments and position itself on the front lines of crypto innovations in Australia's digital-asset landscape.

About Gayo Aviation 

Gayo Aviation is a family business that offers luxury travel services that include air charter services, aircraft sales and purchase, aircraft management, consulting services as well as concierge services. Headquartered in the UAE, Gayo Aviation has a global presence with offices in Sweden Denmark, Poland, Turkey, and Lebanon, and offers clients multi-currency payment gateways.

