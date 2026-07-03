Kalshi and ADI Predictstreet have announced a strategic partnership to expand prediction markets during the FIFA World Cup 2026.

The agreement is intended to expand prediction market access for football fans following the tournament, which is currently underway.

Over the longer term, Kalshi is set to support market expansion across ADI Predictstreet's international platform. The two companies also plan to launch a co-branded World Cup hub, giving users access to football-related prediction markets alongside tournament updates and related content.

The partnership additionally includes infrastructure integration through ADI Chain, the digital infrastructure operated by ADI Predictstreet. Both companies stated they will explore Web3 product applications, stablecoins and on-chain settlement across international markets, though no implementation timeline has been specified.

Market context

Kalshi has recorded significant trading activity since the start of the World Cup. The company reported daily trading volume exceeding USD 1 billion in the most recent week of tournament play. It has also signed a number of World Cup-related partnerships, including agreements with the Argentine Football Association, Men in Blazers, footballer Luka Modric and the Croatian Football Federation.

According to data cited from Bank of America, Kalshi holds approximately 90% of the regulated prediction market share in the US. The scale of this position places the company at the centre of the broader growth in regulated event-contract trading tied to major sporting events.

Dimitrios Psarrakis, Chief Executive Officer of ADI Predictstreet, described the partnership as an opportunity to introduce prediction markets to new users through the tournament, stating the collaboration extends beyond the World Cup and forms part of a broader strategy to build out a prediction market ecosystem spanning sports, news, entertainment and other real-world events.

Tarek Mansour, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Kalshi, presents an opportunity to increase awareness and engagement with prediction markets among a global audience, adding that the company is looking to bring more users into the sector through the partnership.

The agreement follows a series of international partnerships previously established by ADI Predictstreet as part of its expansion strategy. For Kalshi, the deal extends its footprint beyond the US regulated market into international territory tied to one of the most widely viewed sporting events globally. Further details on the rollout of the co-branded hub and the scope of the ADI Chain integration have not yet been disclosed.