Iulia Musat
19 Jan 2026 / 5 Min Read
Swift advances tokenised asset interoperability in multi-bank trial
KBC brings Bitcoin and Ethereum to Belgian retail investors via Bolero
India's central bank reportedly proposes connecting BRICS’ digital currencies
Belarus allows crypto banks to integrate tokens into banking
Rebuilding payments for Web 3: from crypto rules to regulated rails in Asia-Pacific (Part 3)
The Digital Euro: four futures that will reshape Europe’s payment landscape
Rebuilding payments for Web 3: from crypto rules to regulated rails in Asia-Pacific (Part 2)
Rebuilding payments for Web 3: from crypto rules to regulated rails in Asia-Pacific (Part 1)
The Paypers is a global hub for market insights, real-time news, expert interviews, and in-depth analyses and resources across payments, fintech, and the digital economy. We deliver reports, webinars, and commentary on key topics, including regulation, real-time payments, cross-border payments and ecommerce, digital identity, payment innovation and infrastructure, Open Banking, Embedded Finance, crypto, fraud and financial crime prevention, and more – all developed in collaboration with industry experts and leaders.
Current themes
Contact
The Paypers
Prinsengracht 777e
1017 JZ Amsterdam
P: +31 20 658 0652E: editor@thepaypers.com
No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers (v2.7).
Privacy Policy / Cookie Statement
Copyright