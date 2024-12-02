IDEMIA unveils crypto-agility solution for post-quantum security

Specifically, this new crypto-agility solution was designed to help service providers such as banks, fintech firms, mobile network operators, IoT manufacturers, and security providers, in keeping their products safe against emerging quantum threats.

This solution purportedly enables continuous upgrades to more secure cryptographic algorithms, ensuring long-term protection for both physical and digital products. According to the company press release, as the landscape of post-quantum cryptography evolves, the need for agile solutions capable of adapting to new threats becomes increasingly crucial. Crypto agility allows for the seamless transition to newer, more secure cryptographic algorithms or protocols as older ones become obsolete, thereby ensuring the quantum security of products.

The adaptability of crypto agility extends to various products such as smart meters, automobiles, payment cards, 5G, and eSIM cards, providing added value in terms of efficiency, cost-effectiveness, and compliance with regulatory changes. IDEMIA's solution, based on NIST-standardised algorithms, aims to offer long-term state-of-the-art security for both embedded chip products and digital solutions.

According to officials from IDEMIA ,this technological advancement underscores the company's commitment to leading the charge into the post-quantum era. IDEMIA Secure Transactions, with its expertise in migration towards post-quantum technology, aims to provide clients with a balance between high-level security and ease of use.

The company asserts its role as an important player in the post-quantum cryptography ecosystem, leveraging its extensive research and development capabilities and contributing to the establishment of industry standards for post-quantum technologies. IDEMIA Secure Transactions is part of IDEMIA Group, a conglomerate known for developing technologies in biometrics and cryptography, aimed at simplifying and securing various aspects of daily life.

Other developments from IDEMIA

In March 2024, IDEMIA collaborated with Qualcomm Technologies to support secure offline CBDC payment adoption. IDEMIA Secure Transactions (IST), a division of IDEMIA Group, specialises in payment and connectivity solutions catering to financial institutions, mobile network operators, and automotive manufacturers. Furthermore, IST has been involved in secure payment solutions for Central Bank Digital Currencies (CBDCs).

Collaborating with Qualcomm Technologies reaffirmed IST's commitment to offering innovative payment solutions around the world. By leveraging Qualcomm's Secure Processor Unit (SPU), integrated into the Snapdragon 8-series, IST aimed to facilitate secure and seamless offline payments for users across various devices, including smartphones, wearables, and feature phones.

