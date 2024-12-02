hi launches NFT avatar debit cards with Mastercard

Eligible cardholders will be able to personalize the face of their card with an NFT avatar they verifiably own and spend at more than 90 million locations worldwide where Mastercard is accepted.

The NFT cards give a personal look, and they are a way for people to show which online community they belong to, but in the real world as hi representatives say. The card offers the possibility for the user to spend fiat, stablecoins or other crypto, which is combined with financial and lifestyle rewards.

As consumer interest in crypto and NFTs continues to grow, Mastercard wants to make them an accessible payments choice for the communities who wish to use them. The hi Debit Card is available in six variants with a range of benefits, depending on membership tier at hi. Membership is obtained by staking hi’s token and starts at less than the equivalent of 10 Euros.





The features that the card provides are the following:

Spend fiat, stablecoins and other cryptos at any Mastercard merchant worldwide;

1-10% back on spending;

Rebate on between 1-20 Digital Subscriptions;

Fund your card instantaneously via SEPA or FPS with Euros or British Pounds using a hi personal IBAN;

Best rates and other perks at partner 5-star hotels globally;

NFT customization for Gold members and above enabling the personalization of the face of the card with an NFT avatar which you verifiably own, provided that it meets Mastercard’s card design standards.









The hi Debit Card will initially be available to hi members in 25+ EEA countries as well as the UK. hi Gold members and above will be eligible for NFT avatar customization, which will support a limited range of NFT collections including CryptoPunks, Moonbirds, Goblins, Bored Apes, and Azukis. NFT owners will be asked to verify that they own the NFT to apply for card customization. The hi Debit card will be issued by Moorwand.





hi previously introduced personal IBAN

In July 2022 the fiat/crypto mobile banking platform, introduced personal International Bank Account Numbers (IBANs) for EUR and GBP deposits and withdrawals. Following the move, eligible hi account holders can activate a personal IBAN. This will provide them with the ability to fund their hi account with EUR or GBP, as well as to send and receive money to and from other people’s bank accounts through SEPA and FPS.

The personal IBAN service may be activated via the app by hi members from the UK and EEA countries at no cost, as well as those with Gold membership tier or above outside of the UK and EEA.