Subscribe
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
News

Crypto/fiat exchange platform hi introduces personal Iban

Wednesday 6 July 2022 13:18 CET | News

hi, a next-gen fiat/crypto mobile banking platform, has introduced personal International Bank Account Numbers (IBANs) for EUR and GBP deposits and withdrawals.

Eligible hi account holders will be able to activate a personal IBAN. This will provide them with the ability to fund their hi account with EUR or GBP, as well as to send and receive money to and from other people’s bank accounts through SEPA and FPS. 

Initially, the personal IBAN service may be activated via the app by hi members from the UK and EEA countries at no cost, as well as those with Gold membership tier or above outside of the UK and EEA.

The hi app includes the following functionality:

  • Buy and sell cryptocurrencies

  • Earn on savings with up to 40% APY

  • IBAN accounts for EEA, UK, and Gold tier members and above 

  • Debit Cards, with up to 10% card spend rewards

  • Benefits program, with free choice between +100 lifestyle subscriptions

  • Fiat on-ramps for USD, EUR, GBP, and HKD.


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: IBAN, Virtual IBAN, SEPA, crypto, mobile money
Categories: DeFi & Crypto & Web3
Companies: hi
Countries: World
This article is part of category

DeFi & Crypto & Web3

::: more

hi

|
Discover all the Company news on hi and other articles related to hi in The Paypers News, Reports, and insights on the payments and fintech industry:





Industry Events

Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like