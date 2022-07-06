Crypto/fiat exchange platform hi introduces personal Iban

Eligible hi account holders will be able to activate a personal IBAN. This will provide them with the ability to fund their hi account with EUR or GBP, as well as to send and receive money to and from other people’s bank accounts through SEPA and FPS.
Initially, the personal IBAN service may be activated via the app by hi members from the UK and EEA countries at no cost, as well as those with Gold membership tier or above outside of the UK and EEA.
Buy and sell cryptocurrencies
Earn on savings with up to 40% APY
IBAN accounts for EEA, UK, and Gold tier members and above
Debit Cards, with up to 10% card spend rewards
Benefits program, with free choice between +100 lifestyle subscriptions
Fiat on-ramps for USD, EUR, GBP, and HKD.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the The Paypers website, they in no way represent the opinion of The Paypers.
The Paypers is the Netherlands-based leading independent source of news and intelligence for professionals in the global payment community.
The Paypers provides a wide range of news and analysis products aimed at keeping the ecommerce, fintech, and payment professionals informed about latest developments in the industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
The Paypers
Prinsengracht 777e
1017 JZ Amsterdam
The Netherlands
Telephone: +31 20 658 0652
© 2022 The Paypers BV. All rights reserved.
No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers(V2.7).
Privacy Policy
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions