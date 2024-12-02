



By securing the licence, Gemini is set to be able to provide regulated derivatives across the EU and EEA under the Markets in Financial Instruments Directive (MiFID II), a framework focusing on regulating the traditional financial markets. The announcement supports the company’s European development strategy for 2025, facilitating the delivery of derivative products to both retail and institutional users in the EU and the EEA. Gemini is set to offer perpetual futures and other derivatives, available to its advanced users.











In the upcoming period, Gemini plans to work towards meeting the required conditions to roll out these products across Europe. The company mentioned that the licence will equip it with more opportunities in the market, enabling it to further expand its footprint and capabilities.

Recently, Gemini also launched USD payment rails for institutional customers in the UK and EU through its banking partner, Bank Frick. In addition to these regions, the company sought to offer these services in Gibraltar, Jersey, Guernsey, and the Isle of Man. As of the announcement, institutions across these regions were able to engage in cryptocurrency transactions in USD, in turn scaling the capabilities of Gemini’s platforms. Users could also deposit and withdraw in USD and access over 80 different USD trading pairs.





