Subscribe
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
News

Gemini launches USD payment rails for UK and EU institutions

Wednesday 12 March 2025 14:41 CET | News

US-based cryptocurrency exchange Gemini has announced that it launched USD payment rails for institutional customers in the UK and EU through its banking partner, Bank Frick. 

Through this move, Gemini plans to deliver USD payment rails for institutional customers in the UK and Switzerland through Bank Frick, as well as to users in Gibraltar, Jersey, Guernsey, and the Isle of Man. As of the announcement, institutions operating in these regions can engage in cryptocurrency transactions in USD, which in turn increases the capabilities of Gemini’s platform. Also, users can deposit and withdraw in USD and access over 80 different USD trading pairs.

Gemini launches USD payment rails for UK and EU institutions

Furthermore, for a limited period, UK institutions are set to be able to deposit and withdraw fiat funds, leveraging these USD rails without facing additional fees. At the same time, Gemini aims to utilise xPULSE, Bank Frick’s payment service, to support optimised banking rails for deposits. Gemini also mentioned that in the upcoming period, the company intends to roll out the same functionality to all of its EU and EEA institutional customers. Facilitating this new functionality in the UK was achieved through a collaboration with Bank Frick, a provider of services such as fund administration, blockchain banking, and fund management.

Latest news from Gemini

Launching USD payment rails comes just a day after Gemini allegedly made progress toward going public by filing for an IPO in the US. According to sources cited by Bloomberg, the company collaborated with Goldman Sachs Group and Citigroup on the offering, intending to go public as soon as 2025. The listing would have to be preceded by the closing of a US Securities and Exchange Commission investigation into its operations. However, at the time of the announcement, deliberations regarding the IPO were still in process, and no final decisions had been made on pursuing the offer.

Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: product launch, cryptocurrency, cryptocurrency exchange, crypto, crypto services
Categories: DeFi & Crypto & Web3
Companies: Gemini
Countries: Europe
This article is part of category

DeFi & Crypto & Web3

::: more

Gemini

|
Discover all the Company news on Gemini and other articles related to Gemini in The Paypers News, Reports, and insights on the payments and fintech industry:





Industry Events

Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like