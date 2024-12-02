Garanti BBVA has added crypto portfolios to its mobile banking app, Garanti BBVA Mobile, expanding its asset management services in Turkey.

Garanti BBVA Crypto users can view their crypto assets, real-time price information, gains and losses, and watchlists directly from the investment menu in the bank’s mobile app.

Garanti BBVA Mobile already allows users to view a wide range of investment products through a single interface, including stocks and mutual funds, foreign exchange positions, and private pensions. Within the new crypto integration, customers can track and manage more aspects of their financial assets. According to the company’s officials, crypto users need to track their portfolios optimally, transparently, and comprehensively.

The Garanti BBVA Mobile app allows users to:

Display the current value of a user’s crypto assets;

View the weights of each asset within their overall portfolio;

Examine price movements through trend charts;

Track price changes in real time;

Add coins to watchlists;

View all assets listed in crypto directly within the bank app.

Regarding the platform, users can access real-time price data for assets listed on Garanti BBVA Crypto through the ‘Bitcoin and Crypto’ and ‘My Watchlist and Markets’ menus. Notably, users with a crypto portfolio can track their assets from a single screen and easily transfer funds to their crypto accounts. For trading, users are directed to the Garanti BBVA Crypto app.

Focus on implementing digital asset custody

In August 2025, BBVA established an arrangement with Binance, allowing customers to store their digital assets outside the cryptocurrency exchange. The move aimed to improve options for asset safety, according to a report by the Financial Times. Under the new structure, BBVA held client funds in US Treasury securities, which Binance then accepted as collateral for trading. This custody setup was intended to reduce counterparty risk and provide greater reassurance to investors.